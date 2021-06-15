You are here: HomeBusiness2021 06 15Article 1286710

Business News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Bank of Ghana reviews fees for collateral registry services

Governor, Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana has announced that it has reviewed the fees for collateral registry services effective 1 July 2021.

In a statement, the central bank said: “Pursuant to Section 77 of the Borrowers and Lenders Act, 2020 (Act 1052) and further to its Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2021/07 dated 19 April 2021”, it is announcing for the information of all banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, non-bank financial institutions and the general public that with effect from 1 July 2021, the fees for the services of the collateral registry shall be as follows:

i. Registration of Secured Interest: GH¢20.00

ii. Searches: GH¢10.00

It said all banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, non-bank financial institutions and the general public are to take note and be guided accordingly.

