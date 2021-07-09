Bank of Ghana inaugurates State-of-The-Art Hospital

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Bank of Ghana has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Bank Hospital that is designated to not only serve Staff but also add to the efforts at addressing the health care needs of the country.



The 65- Bed Hospital was constructed at the cost of about 80 million Euros, following a Design and Build Contract signed between the BoG and Universal Hospitals Group (UHG) to expand the infrastructural base of the Bank Clinic.



It is to adequately cater to its growing clientele, provide quality healthcare services, and create a congenial environment for effective operations within the Clinic.



Speaking at the launch Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana said the transition from a clinic to a big hospital was a long one of over 34 years.



“We have moved from a Clinic with outpatient facilities and limited operations to a Medical Facility with both in-and out-patient comprehensive facilities. I am certain that the transition process will not stop here but will continue and the Bank will provide all the necessary support in this endeavor. The Bank stands ready to work with the new Management in diverse ways possible to achieve this objective,” he said.



Dr. Addison paid growing tribute to the past management, which initiated the process for the development of a hospital for the Bank after it became clear that the Clinic was no longer able to handle the expanded clientele base of both active and retired and dependents, staff of other institutions such as the West African Monetary Institute, GhIPPS, Central Securities Depository, Access Bank Limited, National Banking College, to name a few.



The records indicated that the Medical Department attends to over 14,000 patients per year at an estimated 1,200 patients per month. Given the size and facilities at the Bank Clinic, the statistics clearly showed an uncongenial working environment, characterized by general congestion and clientele dissatisfaction.



Furthermore, the total active and retired staff population had increased to over 3,000, with a dependent population of about 10,000, which was projected to exceed 15,000 in the coming years.



Dr. Addison said as much as the Bank acknowledged the usefulness of these ongoing projects to support the health care and recreational facilities of bank staff, the Board and the Management also recognized the lack of expertise to effectively manage a hospital complex.



“Therefore, the Board, having recognized that the Bank lacked the expertise to effectively manage a hospital complex, initiated a process to partner the private sector to effectively and sustainably manage The Bank Hospital.”



On the Business model guiding the operations of a hospital, the implementation Committee recommended that The Bank Hospital should be set up as a commercial entity operating as a general hospital, to provide world-class OPD services, diagnostic services, and medical urology.



The Committee recommended that the Hospital needed to be operated via a multi-disciplinary teamwork approach with the clinical business units at the OPD being allowed to generate its own income to meet some of its operational costs. Based on these considerations, the Bank of Ghana Board and Management opted for the Management Model of over 3-5 years.



He said after going through a lengthy selection process, Halcom Management Services (HMS) of South Africa was appointed by the Bank to manage the Hospital on behalf of the Bank.



Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, commended the Bank of Ghana for the hospital, saying it would play a complementary role in the government’s efforts to deliver quality health care to Ghanaians.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman Council of State, encouraged the Bank to continue with its regulatory role to boost the economy.



Mr. Stephen Baker, Director Halcom Management Services, said the hospital would provide a full range of services for outpatients and inpatients ensuring comprehensive care for patients and families.