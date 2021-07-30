Bank of Ghana Governor receives distinguished alumni award

Business News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has been conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award by the Department of Economics of the University of Ghana.



The award is in recognition of his outstanding professional career and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Ghana’s financial sector, economy and devotion to public service.



The award was presented to the Governor during the 2nd Department of Economics Alumni Congress and International Conference, which was held at the Cedi Conference Centre, Department of Economics, University of Ghana, on the theme, "Contemporary Research on Economic Issues in Africa."



In a citation accompanying the award, the Department of Economics, University of Ghana said it was pleased to present the Distinguished Alumni Award to Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison who graduated from the Department of Economics in 1986.



"This award is given to you in recognition of your illustrious professional career in the financial sector in Ghana and Africa, as well as your devotion to public service.



Your career began at the Bank of Ghana in 1994, eventually rising to become Head of Economic Analysis and Policy Division of the Research Department from 2003 to 2011.



You have also served in many important positions as Lead Economist in which your services were required to help improve the governance of the financial sector in Ghana and Africa.



You served as Chief Economist with the West African Monetary Institute and Chair of the Economic Community of West African States Taskforce set up by the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS. Between 2013 and 2016 you were Lead Regional Economist, Southern African Resource Centre at the African Development Bank, having previously served as Lead Economist, Regional Operations South B, at the African Development Bank.



You have also been an important part in many spheres of national economic policymaking and implementation, such as the redenomination of the Cedi in 2007, development of the capital and money markets as well as the introduction of new technology to the payment system in the financial sector.



In 2017, you were appointed the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, a position you currently hold.



Your time at the Bank of Ghana has also coincided with a major transformation of the financial sector in Ghana.



You played an important part in the financial sector adjustment programme, which ultimately led to the transformation of the banking sector. You were very instrumental in monetary policy formulation, particularly the introduction of the inflation-targeting regime. In the past few years, you have been at the helm steering the clean-up of the financial sector and providing the steady leadership critical to assuring financial sector soundness and stability.



This award is therefore in recognition of your outstanding professional career and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Ghana’s financial sector and the economy at large, which have brought honour and prestige to your fellow alumni and Alma Mater."