Bag of 'pure water' to be sold at GH¢8 effective April 1

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced that effective April 1, 2022, prices of packaged water will experience some "slight" adjustments.



In a press statement signed by its President Magnus Nunoo, the association stated that this has become necessary due to the cedi's depreciation and the increase in the price of fuel which is a major part of the distribution process.



It also noted that the cost of inputs has also shot up leading to an increase in related products.



These, according to them have necessitated that, ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GH¢2.00, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢2.50 and 1.5L bottled water at GH¢3.50. Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 40p.



A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GH¢6.00 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢8.00 per bag maximum.



Read the full statement below:



Press Release on packaged water price review.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap) in consultation with stakeholders wishes to recommend the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water.



These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional Associations and to ensure uniformity across the country. The NEC also cautions that there might be slight variations in prices across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.



It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at 2.00 ghc, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at 2.50 ghc and 1.5L bottled water at 3.50 ghc. Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 40p.



A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at 6.00 ghc maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at 8.00 ghc per bag maximum.



These new prices take effect from Friday, April 01, 2022. The price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.



In our previous review, the exchange rate of the dollar was in the region of 6.50 ghc. Currently, it is inching up to 8.50 ghc. Fuel which forms a major cost of distributing the products to the market centers has significantly gone up since our last review. It was 6.50 ghc per liter and now it is above 11 ghc per liter, which is averaging 69.2% change since Jan 1 2022 when the old prices were implemented.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) wishes to again plead with government and its agencies to take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water. Also considering the significant impact of the packaged water industry on the eradication of water-borne diseases and the achievement of the SDG goals on water.



Signed (Director of Corporate Affairs - NEC of NASPAWAP)



+233 24 814 5549 President- NASPAWAP, Mr. Magnus Nunoo



