Baby Naana Afia Tutua emerges as winner of Cussons Baby Moments 2021

Source: PZ Cussons Ghana

The third edition of the Cussons Baby Moments competition; a nationwide fun baby photo contest which was launched on Jan 16th, 2021, with the aim to encourage and strengthen the importance of family bonding through capturing and sharing memories with the baby at the centre of it, came to a successful end on 23rd May, 2021.



The 15 weeks long competition which was opened for babies of 0-24months old, received over 1000 entries of which the public voted for Top 100 babies. After a series of Judging and voting, 10 finalists scaled through to the finale.



The grand finale event, which was held at Labadi Beach Hotel, was fun filled with thrilling performances by Nana AK winner of talented kids 2020 and entertained the families and guests.



The Managing Director of PZ Cussons Ghana & East Africa, Mr. Sekar Ramamoorthy, who joined the event via zoom, reiterated the essence of Cussons Baby Moments which started with a small beginning in Ghana 3 years ago, has grown multi folds with regards to enthusiasm and participation, hence families look forward to it to showcase & celebrate their babies with pride and joy, with the rest of the community and the Cussons Baby brand association.



At the end of an amazing and energised show, Baby Naana Tutua Ampim Darko emerged overall winner and crowned Cussons Baby of the Year 2021. She also received the grand prize of Ghs12,000, a plaque, 6 months’ cover of PZ Cussons products as well as a Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 10,000) worth donation to a charity or a Children’s ward of their choice.



Baby Ridita Mwinmaalu Puopielong Bavi emerged the first runner up, winning Ghs5,000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products; while the Second Runner up, Baby Eliana Akyedie Tutuwaa Ohemeng won Ghs3, 000- and 6-months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. The Top 7 finalists were all compensated with Gift Vouchers and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each.



The Cussons Baby Moments competition continuously creates the platform for bonding opportunities for families and we look forward to another fantastic year of creating memorable experiences together.







