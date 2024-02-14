BUILD, a technology company with its HQ in Accra, Ghana, holds its first tech summit named 'BUILD Summit'

Business News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: BUILD

On February 9th, the bustling heart of Accra witnessed an insightful convergence of tech minds at the BUILD Summit hosted at Poynt HQ. The event brought together leading founders from the Ghanaian tech ecosystem, who generously shared their invaluable experiences in steering startups through turbulent waters.



The panel discussion featured a distinguished lineup of tech visionaries including Julian Owusu, Founding Partner at BUILD. Valerie Labi, Co-founder and CEO of Wahu Mobility; Anthony Owusu-Ansah, Founder and CEO of Shaq Express. They shared their ups and downs, giving everyone a peek into the rollercoaster ride of startup life.



In addition to the panelists' insights, the BUILD team shared their wealth of experience gleaned from building tech startups in Ghana. Nana Adomako, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Poynt, elaborated on the importance of building a great team and having the right culture in your team.



The audience included founders, tech fans, industry experts, and people who dream of getting into tech. With leading tech reviewer Delppy sharing his journey as a tech content creator with the audience



Julian Owusu, Founding partner at BUILD, articulated the organization's mission to build internet communities, build innovative products for select companies, and invest in communities and creators to transform them into profitable ventures.



The success of the event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of key players in the Ghanaian tech ecosystem, including Menufinder, Tech Labari, Delppy, and Sankofa Snacks.











