Business News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid economic turmoil, tax policies

UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned from office, the BBC has reported.

The development comes almost a week after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng was relieved from post amid fallouts from the mini-budget presented before the UK parliament.

The budget which has since sparked financial turmoil in the markets also caused a revolt among Conservative lawmakers in the UK.

Truss' resignation comes after just 45 days in office, making her the shortest-serving PM in British history.

Speaking at a press conference at No 10 Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, Truss said she came into office at a time of “great economic and international instability”.

“I recognise…given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she noted.

