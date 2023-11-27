BREAKING: BoG keeps policy rate unchanged at 30%

Business News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has kept the policy rate unchanged at 30 percent for the third consecutive period.



The decision is based on core inflation measures trending downwards with the disinflation path expected to ease further.



This was announced by Central Bank Governor, Dr Ernest Addison at the 115th press briefing held in Accra on November 27, 2023.



More soon...



