Business News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has hiked the monetary policy rate by 250 basis points from 24.5 percent to 27 percent.



Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee and BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison said the decision follows the decision by government to increase VAT by 2.5 percent and soaring inflationary figures.



More soon...