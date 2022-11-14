BREAKING: Akufo-Addo fires Adu-Boahen after Anas exposé

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State in charge of Finance Charles Adu-Boahen after snippets of a yet-to-be-aired Anas exposé have surfaced online.



A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin said: "After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the minister in the expose', 'Galamsey Economy', the President spoke to Mr. Adu- Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for the investigations."



The expose is said to capture the Minister asking for an amount of $200,000 as an appearance fee to allow a potential businessman access to the Vice President in a quest to situate a bank in Ghana.



He said this after he was asked how a potential investor can meet the Vice President.



Charles Adu Boahen is said to have revealed to Tiger Eye that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen revealed.



He added that an investor must also consider opportunities for the siblings of the Vice President for his full support, apart from the USD200,000 appearance fee token to him.



“So, if you come with 3 or 4 projects and you say, we are doing this, we are doing that, (and) we are prepared to write a cheque for this, write a cheque (for that). You see, he has a big family. (The) Vice President has about 5 or 6 brothers and sisters. So, what may be, will happen is; if you tell him (the Vice President) that, hey, look, I want to do this project, do you have somebody that I can work with that you will introduce me to? And then, you know, he (the Vice President) will use that to immediately put his brother to work with us on a particular project. That’s how we would be able to work with him (the Vice President). You know what I mean? You see what I’m saying? And the development of his businesses,” the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the Office of the President added.



SSD/FNOQ



