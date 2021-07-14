BOST was a mess under previous govt - Public Enterprise Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Minister for Public Enterprises has said that BOST, until recently, was a mess



• Joseph Cudjoe said it had to take interventions by the current government to get them out of the rubble



• He explained that further than currently, BOST is even looking to expand



The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has boasted that the current government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the reason a company like BOST has continued to see an upward trend in recent years.



He said the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited was a "mess" in the past, but from interventions by government, the company has risen from the rubble, and is now looking at expanding into other areas.



"You know that when you mention BOST, it is a mess of a company. Today, you listen to the financial story of BOST, they have turned around - loss-making entity, and they are looking upward to even expand their facilities. It's no longer the loss-making entity again," he explained.



Joseph Cudjoe made this known when he appeared on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, where he discussed among other issues, the relevance of his ministry in ensuring that state owned enterprises work in tandem with the government's overall goal of sustaining enterprises, even in the private sector.







