BOST to begin installation of 53,000 pipelines, exercise to create 500 jobs

Business News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

After successfully taking delivery of some 5,300 12-inch pipelines, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has now switched attention to rehabilitating and installing the pipes to facilitate the transportation of products.



This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Company, Edwin Provencal on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 after a tour of the newly-arrived pipelines at the Tema Port.



The pipelines, according to Edwin Provencaal were procured in 2009 through an EXIM Bank facility to facilitate the expansion of lines from Tema to Akosombo.



The pipelines were however left at the mercy of the United States of America weather for 12 years due to a lack of funds and apparent disinterest from previous management to see through the expansion project.



The stand-off was however resolved after the current management initiated steps to have the pipelines shipped to Ghana and serve the purpose for which they were purchased.



Edwin Provencaal in his address at the the Tema Port said that the pipelines could not have come at a better time as BOST is undergoing transformation and on the cusp of realizing its objective of serving Ghanaians and the sub-region.



He said that when installed and operationalized, the pipelines will significantly improve the capacities of the Accra Plains, Kumasi, Bolgatanga and Buipe depots.



"It is expected that BOST will through the installation of this new line attain its target of meeting the ever-increasing demand of the landlocked countries in the Sahelian region at the lowest possible transmission cost”, he stated.



"With an initial refurbishment of the existing 6-inch line between Tema and Akosombo and the Buipe Bolgatanga Pipeline, which stretches more than 270 kilometres, we are confident that this new pipeline will increase the volume from Tema to Akosombo by three-fold to increase the turn-around time of the barges. This will tremendously improve the utilisation and turnover of our marine assets,” he added.



That, he said, would enhance the storage capacities of the Accra Plains, Kumasi, Buipe and Bolgatanga depots.



Whiles praising President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government for their support to BOST, Edwin Provençal assured Ghanaians of his commitment to creating a success story out of BOST



“In the next few quarters, the Company is poised to increase its storage infrastructure to increase the volumes of product it can store for the nation to meet our demands during odd times.”



Detailing plans for the operationalization of the pipelines, Edwin Provencal said that the installation will lead to the creation of some 500 new jobs in the Ghanaian economy.



He added that “work starts in August and is expected to be completed within 18 months.”



Ekow Hackman, the Board Chairman of BOST said that news of the arrival facilities is refreshing as it will help propel the company to further height.



He commended the immediate past board for their assistance and also hinted that the pipelines will help reduce the cost of transportation by a 60%.



