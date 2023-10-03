BOST: Government not helping to cut down on expenditure – Bernard Mornah

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Mornah, has criticised the government for its failure to curb excessive spending in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund's bailout.



He argues that this failure has encouraged certain state institutions to indulge in extravagant spending, putting an additional burden on the state's finances.



He highlighted BOST's decision to purchase 18 iPhones, costing GH¢234,000.00, for top management personnel describing it as worrying.



He lamented that despite the government's announcement of austerity measures as part of the IMF deal to stabilise the economy, some state institutions were disregarding these directives and spending lavishly.



He emphasised that it would be more acceptable if such funds were used to motivate junior staff to contribute to the company's growth, but instead, they were allocated to top management personnel who already receive high salaries and could afford the iPhones themselves.



Mr Mornah's comments is in response to reports about BOST's purchase of the iPhones for its corporate executives, which was initially misreported as costing over GH¢28 million. However, BOST clarified in a statement that the actual cost was GH¢234,000.00, grossed up to GH¢285,412.16 after taxes.



This expenditure had been properly documented in the company's financial report and audited by the Auditor General, with no adverse findings reported.



BOST acknowledged an error in the placement of a decimal point, which led to the erroneous report of GH¢28,541,261.00 instead of the actual amount.



BOST defended the iPhone purchase by explaining that it was intended to equip its team with efficient communication tools to access management information and business intelligence systems swiftly.



“In the petroleum storage and transportation sector, where timing is crucial, quick access to information greatly influences decision-making,” BOST said.



BOST emphasised that these systems have contributed to the efficiency of their operations and informed decision-making.



Mr Mornah expressed his concerns during an appearance on Accra-based UTV's morning show on Monday, October 2, 2023, where he discussed the management of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST).