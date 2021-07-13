You are here: HomeBusiness2021 07 13Article 1308055

Business News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video Flashback: Ghana’s stability a solid platform for American companies to build upon – US Ambassador

Former US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson

Former US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, touted Ghana’s stability, sound legal system, and steady governance structure as key part of the commercial relationship that has helped US companies to grow in Ghana.

Addressing a gathering in 2017, Ambassador Jackson said Ghana plays a key role as the investment destination and gateway for US businesses to explore opportunities.

“We’ve witnessed other franchises opening their doors in Ghana and these investments play a key role in improving the local business climate,” he noted.

