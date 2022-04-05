Awal calls for joint business cooperation between Ghana and Iran

Business News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has called for a permanent joint business corporation between Ghana and Iran to widen and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.



He said Ghana is a very stable and peaceful country in the West African sub-region with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) headquarters also stationed here and Iran can, therefore, use this platform to promote trade among the 1.2 billion people in Africa and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of three trillion dollars.



The Minister made this statement when he met a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Dr Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson and Deputy Foreign Minister in his office last week.



Dr Awal proposed the establishment of the Iran-Ghana Business Council to promote agro-businesses, aviation, tourism and trade which, in his view, can result in $350 million in investment every year.



He indicated that the Council should be situated in Ghana as a centre of trade between Iran and other African countries.



For his part, Dr Khatibzadeh, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stated that they are not just looking into trade, but to seek friendship, build economic and cultural partnerships which will help promote a mutual understanding between the two countries.



According to him, there can be collaboration in other fields aside from trade between the two countries and suggested two projects on artistic and cultural relations, to begin with, which can be used to expand the corporation between Ghana and Iran.



Dr Khatibzadeh extended an invitation to the Minister to lead a delegation from the tourism sector to attend the inauguration of the Joint Economic Commission on 27th May 2022 in Iran.



He indicated that the forum would be used to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between his outfit and the ministry.



He recommended an exchange programme dubbed Cultural Week Celebration where various artists from Ghana can perform at a musical concert and an exhibition of food, handicrafts and other cultural artefacts would be organized.



The two Ministers discussed the need to have a friendly match between the two countries ahead of the FIFA World Cup tournament to be hosted by Qatar in November.