Avoid non-essential travel to Abuja - Foreign Affairs Ministry advises Ghanaian travellers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned Ghanaian travellers to desist from travelling to Abuja, Nigeria if it is not important.



This announcement follows security issues raised by local authorities in Abuja.



According to the ministry, local authorities in Abuja have directed hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down due to the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.



A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghanaian travellers who deem it worthy to travel to Abuja must take precautionary measures.



Meanwhile, the ministry said it will monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation in Abuja improves.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the travelling public about security developments in Abuja, Nigeria and the subsequent directive by local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down. Accordingly, the public is advised to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja due to the unpredictable security situation in the city and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks and kidnappings," part of the statement read.



"Whilst advising travellers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves," it added.



