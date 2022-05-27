Automobile policy: Govt to consider recommendations from industry players – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Government has indicated its readiness to improve upon the current automobile development policy based on feedback and recommendations received from industry players operating in Ghana.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana remains an attractive destination for automobile firms to establish operations and improve local content efforts.



Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him by a delegation from Isuzu Motors in South Africa, President Akufo-Addo said, government will be open to recommendations aimed at improving the policy.



“We have been very motivated about trying to establish a vibrant automobile sector of our economy. It led us to propagate and define an automobile policy which I have no doubt you are aware off, in order to be able to situate and provide you the contest, both for fiscal, legal and every other details as to what it will mean to establish a plant or establish a facility here in Ghana,” he stated.



The president said he was optimistic that the current automobile policy set in place will continued to woo more investors in the automobile industry into Ghana.



“I hoping that the policy that we have put out is what led you and other investors in the automobile industry to find Ghana attractive and that it forms part of the reasons you decide to come here [Ghana]



I am looking always to get the feedback from the practitioners in the industry to see to what extent the policy posture of government is helpful or not, and whether or not “there are things that have to be looked at or examined” he explained.



The delegation from Isuzu Motors, South Africa was led by its president, Billy Tom was at the Jubilee House to formal announce his outfits plans to commence local assembly of vehicles in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the full implementation of the various provisions under the Automotive Development Policy is to position Ghana to take advantage of the increasing demand for vehicle in Africa and boost local production of vehicles.



The policy will also enhance the export of vehicles to neighbouring countries within ECOWAS and across the continent.



Ghana is currently hosting some five out of six leading automobile firms in the world based on confidence in the economy and investment prospects.