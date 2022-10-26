Automobile dealers threaten demo over Akufo-Addo’s refusal to sack Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana has hinted at plans to demonstrate against the government.



The dealers, who blamed the depreciating cedi on the Finance Minister, are calling for his removal from office.



According to them, if the President fails to sack his Finance Minister, they will hit the streets to press home their demand.



Speaking at the Launch of Transport Forum, held in Accra Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the President of the Automobile Dealers Union, Kwaku Boateng, bemoaned the effects of the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar on their business.



"The increase in the dollar is affecting us, we have spoken to the President, and we've written several letters about the Finance Ministry. We've realised that the President has made up his mind not to mind anyone to remedy the situation.



"We have also realised that our brother Ken Ofori-Atta is the problem when it comes to the rising dollar. So we will hold a press conference next two weeks; when we're done, we'll continue with a demonstration on November 19."



Mr Boateng stressed that: "We [union] will be demonstrating against President Nana Addo over his refusal to sack Ken Ofori-Atta because he's the President, he appointed him, so if he'll sit down for Ken Ofori-Atta to destroy Ghanaian businesses then we will demonstrate."



The automobile dealers have also called on the Freight Forwarders to join in the demonstration to compel the President to remove the Finance Minister from office as both work together.