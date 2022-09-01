Australian firm to hold talks amid threat to sue Ghana for US$395m over gold mining saga

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor is set to embark on a trip to Australia today Thursday, September 1, 2022.



He is expected together with the head of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, to speak at the Africa Down Under conference in Perth.



This is according to the Australian-based ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ website.



In Australia, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Martin Kwaku Ayisi are expected to be confronted by directors of Cassius Mining Company, an Australian miner, over a gold mining saga that happened in 2017.



The engagement according to 'The Sydney Morning Herald’ is to push for a last-minute negotiation to avert Cassius' threat to sue Ghana for $395m at the London Court of International Arbitration.



Cassius believes the government aided a Chinese mining company, Shaanxi Mining Company (rebranded as Earl International Group), to steal from its gold concessions in Talensi.



“Ghana’s mining minister will fly into Australia this week facing a barrage of questions over the government’s role in supporting a deadly Chinese state-linked mine, Shaanxi, and a $395 million lawsuit by Australian miner Cassius.



“Samuel Jinapor, Ghana’s minister for natural resources, and the head of the Ghanaian Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, will speak at the Africa Down Under conference in Perth on Thursday.



“There they are expected to be confronted by Cassius directors in a last-ditch push for negotiations ahead of legal action in London later this year,” The Syndey Morning Herald reports.



Background



Between 2017-18, Cassius according to The Syndey Morning Herald detected that Shaanxi ventilation shafts had begun popping up closer and closer to its concession while it thrived in business and the former suffered.



The Australian company later confirmed that the Shaanxi Mining Company was mining from its concessions and was concealing it.



This was confirmed when the Ghana Minerals Commission ordered Shaanxi to allow Cassius, who are opposite each other in Talensi, to inspect their operation.



The Australian company consequently took the matter to court Shaanxi after it discovered that the Chinese mining company had stolen a lot of gold amounting to “tens of millions of dollars”.



However, while the case was been heard, officials of Shaanxi were caught meeting the judge, Justice Jacob Boon, in his home – a situation which compelled him to recuse himself from the case.



Following this, one of the authors of The Syndey Morning Herald story, Edward Adeti, was offered a bribe of motorbike and an arrangement to pay him money if he will sweep the story under the carpet.



An aide to former Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari was said to be amongst persons who visited the author to bribe him.



Cassius has decided to escalate matters by taking the issue to the international court to seek redress over delays in settling the matter in the country.



Ahead of that as well, Shaanxi has been granted a much bigger concession to operate whereas Cassius struggles to renew it license to operate.



The Australian company wants to sue for both the stolen gold saga and the Gban incident, a village in the Northern part of the country where Shaanxi is accused of using explosions that create a toxic poison to kill small-scale miners who inhaled it in 2019.



