Audiomack teams up with Daily Paper to sponsor annual football tournament

Audiomack together with Daily Paper have upgraded the Accra High School footbal field

In line with its commitment to empower communities where it operates, music streaming platform, Audiomack joined forces with Amsterdam-based fashion label, Daily Paper to upgrade the football field of Accra High School for Girls. The renovation was also completed in time for the 2021 Daily Paper football tournament sponsored by Audiomack and held to unite the local creative community.



Alongside Audiomack, the line-up of teams saw some of the best African creatives and athletes such as Small God, Eunice Beckham, La Meme Gang and team members from Daily Paper, Free the Youth, Young, Melanin Unscripted and Native Mag. They played against each other with soccer kits designed by Daily Paper in collaboration with Puma.



Speaking about the initiative, David Ponte, CMO and Co-Founder of Audiomack reiterated Audiomack’s commitment to enabling innovation and creativity in its host communities. He said, “Our mission at Audiomack is not only to move music forward, but to also empower the youth so they can continue to innovate and express their creativity on and off the pitch. Audiomack remains dedicated to touching and improving the lives of individuals in communities where we operate and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to combine efforts with Daily Paper, Puma and the Accra High School for Girls to achieve this”.



Also commenting, Jefferson Osei, Co-Founder of Daily Paper said, “We are glad to collaborate with Audiomack who shares in our vision to accelerate growth in the African creative industry. Giving back to the continent that inspired us to create our label has always been a dream for us and we will continue to intensify efforts towards achieving that vision”



Since its expansion into the African region, Audiomack continues to demonstrate its commitment to accelerating the creative industry by investing capital and knowledge resources into the continent’s culture and communities.

