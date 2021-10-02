Atuabo Gas to undergo 14-day shutdown for routine maintenance from October 4

Business News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has announced a planned maintenance shutdown of its processing plant at Atuabo in the Western Region.



According to the Company, the shutdown is to allow engineers to undertake routine maintenance on the facility to help improve its capacity of continuous productivity as well as prolong its lifespan.



A statement issued by the Company on Friday, October 1 noted that the shutdown was to have taken 48 days but key stakeholders including Tullow Oil, ENI, Volta River Authority (VRA) and MLE have put in place measures to have it last 14 days.



“During the maintenance shutdown, there shall be an installation of High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) and maintenance works on the replacement of Small Bore Piping (SBP), Heat Exchangers (HEX) cleaning, replacement of damaged Product Cooler, replacement of defective valves and re-calibration of all our Safety Critical Equipment including Pressure Safety Valves (PSVs).”



It added: “The key benefit of this shutdown is to enhance operability and reliability of our processing and transportation infrastructure.



“The Board, Management and Maintenance team of Ghana Gas wishes to assure all its stakeholders that we will be working with our partners to ensure system stability during the shutdown period and minimise the impact on power supply.”