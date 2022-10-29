Attempt by Economic Management Team to present false figures to IMF detected - Former Dep. Finance Minister alleges

Business News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Deputy Minister for Finance, Mona Quartey has alleged that an attempt by Ghana’s Economic Management Team to present false figures to the International Monetary Fund has been detected by officials of the Bretton Woods Institution.



Speaking on the Saturday, October 29, 2022, edition of Joynewsfile, Mona Quartey called for the dismissal of the entire economic management team noting that their action raises issues of credibility amidst Ghana’s ongoing negotiation with the IMF.



“There has to be a change of the economic management team. This team is no longer credible. This is a team that has lied, not only to the people of Ghana outside your party, but they’ve also lied to you [Akufo-Addo]. And the IMF has found them out. The numbers they gave; the macro-economic numbers they gave were not correct”, she said.



She thus called for a dismissal of the Economic Management Team members, including the current Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Calls for the Finance Minister has grown over the past months following the poor performance of the Ghanaian economy leading to ever-rising inflation.



Over 80 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament earlier this week held a press conference demanding the dismissal of the minister.



The MPs, however, made a turnaround after a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over their demand.



According to insider information, the President, in the meeting, implored the MPs to allow the Finance Minister to finish the ongoing negotiations with the IMF and presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement.



