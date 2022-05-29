Atta Mills would never have allowed E-Levy under his government – Haruna Iddrisu

Business News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has touted the legacy of former President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills in the midst of growing economic challenges in the country.



According to him, the former President left a legacy that has so far remained unparralled considering a single digit inflation was achieved under his government.



Speaking at the first of its series of lectures to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the demise of the late Prof. Mills in Tamale, Mr. Iddrisu bemoaned the introduction of the E-levy which he said is adding more to the burdens of citizens.



Citinewsroom reports that the legislator indicated that a Mills’ government would never have overseen the introduction of any ‘unfair E-Levy tax’ on Ghanaians.



“Inflation at single digit consistent for the period that he lived, has never happened since he passed. Ghana has never achieved consistent and high growth to its GDP more than the 14.1 percent which was achieved in 2011. Prof. Atta Mills’ contribution to the growth and development of our country remains unparalleled.



At least on e-levy, Professor as an astute academic on taxation would never have introduced a tax pregnant with double taxation,” citinewsroom quoted him as having said.



Despite being met with opposition, the Ghana Revenue Authority began the implementation of the controversial E-Levy on May 1, 2022 after it was approved by government.



The levy was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% after protests from various stakeholders.



The reduction was considered insufficient by the groups that were calling for the levy to be scrapped.