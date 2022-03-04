Ato Okyir appointed as Letshego’s Group Head of New Ventures

Business News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Letshego Ghana

The inclusive finance organisation’s latest appointment of Ato Okyir as Group Head of New Ventures (Technology Innovation) reiterates Letshego’s commitment to cementing Ghana as a valuable sub-regional hub for talent and expertise.



Letshego Africa, with a presence in 11 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, is supporting the growth of its regional strategy by creating three sub-regional hubs to host talent, regional operations and specialist digital expertise – these hubs being Botswana, Kenya and Ghana.



The inclusive finance organisation acquired the Ghana business in 2017 and has since transitioned the operations to the Letshego brand, committing further investment into digitalisation, systems and expansion of products for the benefit of individuals and small and micro-entrepreneurs across Ghana.



Letshego recognises Ghana as a valuable source of talent for the Group, with their latest regional appointment being Mr Ato Okyir as Group Head of New Ventures (Technology Innovation).



Prior to joining Letshego, Ato Okyir was the Chief Information Officer for Standard Chartered Ghana, starting his expansive technology-focused career in 1993. Ato brings fifteen years of banking technology experience from across the continent. As the Chief Information Officer for Standard Chartered, he maintained the Bank’s technology infrastructure capability and supported business activities across all business segments. He also assured compliance oversight for all country and Standard Chartered Group policies, statutory regulations, local banking laws, anti-money laundering regulations and industry practices.



Marking the appointment, Andrew Okai, the Group’s Chief Executive, added, “Ghana is one of our largest profit-generating centres, so it makes sense that we leverage the regional expertise and talent available locally, not only for the benefit of our local business and subsidiary but also for the Group as a whole.



Letshego recognises that cultural diversity in a pan-African organisation is an asset and an advantage – we are delighted to have Ato join our regional family.



His digital and tech experience will prove invaluable as we achieve our ambition to be a leading digital-first, inclusive finance organisation across the continent.”



Letshego Africa recently announced its Transformation Strategy, that includes a tactical roadmap to achieve its 2025 ambitions and vision to be a world-class retail financial services organisation, spurred by digitalisation along with strategic investment into empowering and growing regional talent. In 2021, Letshego rolled out the LetsGo Digital Mall, an online platform that enables customers easy access to solutions and services, across multiple digital channels, including web, USSD, WhatsApp and mobile.



Commenting on his new appointment, Ato Okyir, Group Head of New Ventures for Technology Innovation, added, “Letshego is a well-established Africa brand that is on an exciting transformation trajectory into digital. I am delighted with the opportunity to bring my own skills and experience to support a regional organisation that has such a dynamic vision to achieve sustainable growth and impact across so many sub-Saharan markets.”



Letshego Ghana, a subsidiary of Letshego Group, has more than demonstrated its strategic and potential value to the Group with a cumulative aggregated growth of 600% over the last 5 years, more than tripling its proportion of profit before tax in the same period.