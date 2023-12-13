Atlantic Lithium upcoming listing on local bourse due to push for enhanced local ownership in green minerals – GSE MD

Business News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: GSE

In a strategic move to boost domestic control over mineral resources, the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Abena Amoah, has fervently advocated for enhanced local ownership, particularly in the burgeoning sector of green minerals such as lithium.



This resolute stance has underscored the mandatory listing requirement imposed on Atlantic Lithium on the GSE, signaling a clear commitment to fostering sustainability within the nation’s burgeoning mineral landscape.



“The GSE has been advocating for enhanced local ownership of Ghana’s mineral rights particularly with regards to green minerals such as lithium, resulting in the requirement for Atlantic Lithium to list on the GSE,” she stated speaking at the GSE’s inaugural Ring the Bell for Climate Change initiative.



Atlantic Lithium Limited, an Australian company, is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.



The company has, however, committed to a listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), thereby promoting local participation.



Speaking during the inaugural event, Mrs. Amoah highlighted the pivotal role the GSE plays in facilitating the deployment of capital for sustainable development.



She noted the exchange has taken noteworthy steps to support investment channels, including the integration of initiatives such as the listing of green and social bonds, indicating a strategic alignment with socially responsible investment practices.