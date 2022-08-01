Assuming Ghana is food secure is a joke – Eric Danquah

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

A professor of plant genetics at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) at the University of Ghana, Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, has intimated that Ghana is currently facing a food security issue.



According to him, the country has never been devoid of food crisis.



“The subject of food and nutrition security is a very serious one, and Africa has to rethink how it proffers solutions to a problem that has haunted us for over 55 years. You look back: never have we been on the right track as a country in the area of food and nutrition security,” he said on Asaase Radio.



He continued by saying, “I say this because you have to unpack what we mean by food and nutrition security. You are talking about all the 32 million Ghanaians, all of the time, having physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs.”



Earlier this year, the Agric Minister noted that there was no food shortage in Ghana even as the prices of food and other related commodities have pushed inflation rates to a record high of 29.8% in the past few months.



The Professor explained that the assumption that Ghana is food secure is laughable.



He added, “Anyone who will assume that we are food secure may be joking. Look forward to eight years to come – 2030. Ghana will have an additional five million mouths to feed. Where are we going to get the food from? And look at the complexity; COVID-19 is a serious threat to our food security.



“And there could be more serious threats like climate change … what this means is that if we don’t strive to become self-sufficient locally in food perhaps we will suffer tomorrow,” Danquah said.



Proferring solutions for the problem, Professor Danquah, said that the continuous reliance on imported seeds to plant and feed its population has not been helpful thus Ghana needs to be innovative.



He said “… you depend on the import of seeds to plant. It’s ridiculous. How can a nation depend on the import of seeds to plant?



“I just cannot understand why we cannot innovate to ensure that all of the seeds that farmers plant [in Ghana] are from local institutions,” he stressed.



