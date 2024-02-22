Assibey-Yeboah, Oteng Gyasi, Agyapong lead NPP manifesto economic sub-committees

Business News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have released its manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been named head of the 2024 Bawumia for President manifesto team.



He will be deputized by information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, according to a press release signed by campaign spokesperson, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.



The 24-member list, aside the leaders, had three manifesto committee coordinators and chairpersons of the sub-committees numbering 19.



GhanaWeb lists the sub-committees leads in the economy cluster



a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

i. Hassan Tampuli, Transport



SARA



FInd the 24-member manifeto list below:







Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel