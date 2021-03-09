Press Releases of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Hollard Ghana

Asoriba, Hollard Life partner to provide church members a platform to give and be insured

Nashiru Iddrisu, Managing Director, Hollard Life Assurance

Africa’s leading church technology service provider, Asoriba, and top life insurer, Hollard Life Assurance, have partnered to provide Church members a platform to give electronically to their churches while earning free life insurance.



With this partnership, church members can gain life cover and hospital cash-back by simply dialing USSD code *800*80# or downloading MyChurchPay Mobile App or by sending Hi to +233(0)504271425 to donate offerings and pay tithes to their church.



Churches can sign up online at www.mychurchpay.com

Operating for the past three years with thousands of church subscribers on MyChurchPay’s online payment software, it has become the first faith-based technology platform of its kind in Africa.



The platform is available for church members to use across all digital and Social media channels, including USSD, WhatsApp, Web, IOS, Android apps, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, while supporting mobile money, Visa, Mastercard, Union, Verve and AMEX cards.



Saviour Kwaku Dzage, a co-founder of Asoriba said “As we dug deep into the challenges church members faced frequently, we realized that hospital costs incurred by members and in some instances funeral costs, if a family member or the member themselves passed on, was overwhelming.”



“We observed how committed members of welfare groups did their best to provide for sick members, their families or a member who passed on. I have personally sat in many church board meetings, negotiating, and discussing how much should be advanced to a member who got hospitalized or in some cases lost a family member or even passed on themselves and I must say the experience was sometimes quite heart wrenching and uncomfortable, simply because church funds were limited,” Saviour added.



On the company’s motivation for this unique partnership, Nashiru Iddrisu, Managing Director, Hollard Life Assurance, said, “Our purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future. This purpose drives our business goals to partner with sometimes unlikely but like-minded institutions to secure a better future for all.



In this case, we are happy to be the backbone for church members as they do their part to sustain their churches and fulfil their spiritual responsibilities; especially now that the pandemic has propelled a more digital way of engaging and practicing their faith.



“It is the little things that count. So, with this partnership on MyChurchPay, they know no matter what comes their way, as they give in faith, they can count on us to be insured,” added Nashiru.



To benefit from free life cover and hospital cash-back worth GHS 1,000, church members can give to their church through MyChurchPay by dialing USSD code *800*80#, a dedicated Mobile App (MyChurchPay on Appstore and Play store), a modern WhatsApp payments assistant via +233504271425, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Members can upgrade their benefits by dialing *800*80*8888#.







