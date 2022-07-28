Asking Ofori-Atta to resign unreasonable – Deputy Lands Minister

Business News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has poured scorn on calls for the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to him, he cannot fathom why Ghanaians are seeking for the resignation of Mr. Ofori-Atta amid the current economic crisis.



Mr Mireku Duker stated that the local economy was on a sound footing under the care of Ken Ofori-Atta from 2018, 2019 till the outbreak of the global pandemic - coronavirus and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



"In 2017, what was the nature of our economy? All over the world, they commended Ghana about how our economy was progressing in 2017 including 2018. All over the world, in Africa, when you looked at how our economy was growing, he was being commended... If 2017, he did well. 2018, he performed better and in 2019 as well till we were hit by this global crisis that we all admit … now we are blaming the Finance Minister. I don't understand it," he said.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated categorically that he will not resign from office.



He said calls for his resignation were unfounded.



The finance minister stated that government’s decision to go to the IMF is to help shore up the country’s foreign reserves.



“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance-of-payments support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build-back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises,” an earlier government statement read.



A team from IMF, led by Carlo Sdralevich arrived in the country from July 6 to 13, 222 to engage government officials for a possible economic bailout.



The IMF programme, according to government, is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



