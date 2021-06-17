Ashesi University starts Mechatronic Engineering Master’s programme in partnership with leading European University ETH Zurich

Press Releases of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Ashesi University

Ashesi University and ETH Zurich in Switzerland, together with industry and supporting partners, has launched a new Master's programme in Mechatronic Engineering that will be taught in Ghana by faculty of both universities. The programme, which officially starts classes in January of 2022, is now accepting applications.



Across Africa, many organisations and industries are beginning to expand into automation and production, with recruiters looking for local talent to lead in-continent operations. This Master’s programme prepares students for successful careers in these emerging fields, equips them with in-demand specialist competencies and a wide range of skills to pursue a career in Mechatronic Engineering.



Students who graduate from the programme will receive both a Master of Science degree in Engineering from Ashesi and a Master of Advanced Studies degree from ETH Zurich. Students will also be guided by experts from academia and industry whose teaching and training are informed by world-class research and expertise. Industry partners will also be helping provide scholarships, internships and research projects to students.



ETH Zurich - or the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich - is one of the world's highest-ranked universities. It has educated over 20 Nobel Prize Laureates, including modern physics pioneer and the inventor of the general theory of relativity Albert Einstein.



In 2021, Ashesi University was named among the world's top 400 most impactful universities by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The university is considered one of the best in Africa with highly sought after graduates, nearly 100% of whom receive career placement offers or start businesses within six months of completion.



Current industry partners are ABB, Barry Callebaut AG, Bühler AG, HPW AG, LafargeHolcim, Nestlé, and Tetra Pak. Supporting partners include Adrian Weiss, First Advisory Group, Georg und Bertha Schwyzer-Winiker-Stiftung, Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO, the Tarbaca Indigo Foundation, and other foundations and private donors not named, whose support makes implementation of this initiative possible.



Learn more about the programme, entry requirements, scholarships and application process here.