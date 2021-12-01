Ashanti region to experience dumsor till December 20 - GRIDCO

Business News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The power outages in the Ashanti region will continue until December 20, 2021, as a result of ongoing works on three damaged towers of GRIDCo at Bogoso, GRIDCo has said.



Speaking at a joint press conference organized by GRIDCo and ECG in Kumasi, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing. Vincent Boachie, said they are currently working on their 330kV Aboadze to Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso, which were damaged by a communication tower.



Ashanti region since November 9th 2021 has been sleeping in darkness during the peak hours that’s 6 pm to 11 pm each night.



This has been attributed to a broken power plant that carries the load from Aboadze to Kumasi. The development has also affected Water treatment and production from the Barekese site because there’s a shortfall of energy to meet the water production demand for domestic and industrial use.



Addressing the media in Kumasi, Engineer Vincent Boachie said one of the three damaged towers has been fixed, leaving two, which are currently being worked on.



He said currently, most of the electricity supply to Kumasi has been coming from the Akosombo Generation Station and generation enclave in Tema.



He said as a result, during the peak period, the available transmission network cannot carry enough power to the country’s middle and northern parts, including Kumasi.



He said that has caused the current power outages in the region because they are unable to supply the required power to consumers during peak hours.



He indicated that ECG currently cannot come out with a load shedding timetable because they cannot predict the voltage of energy they will have for distribution at the peak period which is between 6 pm – 11 pm.



Engineer Boachie also said plans are underway to relocate the Ameri power plant from Aboadze to Kumasi to provide reliable power to the region.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Ing. Lawrence Apaalse, also said plans are underway to ensure that stable power is supplied to the region.