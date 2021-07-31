Ashanti region confirms first Bird Flu case

Business News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Hundreds of birds are expected to be culled in a farm located at Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District as the Ashanti Region becomes the latest area to record the Avian Influenza Disease also known as Bird Flu.



This was after samples taken for testing returned positive for the deadly disease, officials say.



The Director of Veterinary Services in the Ashanti Region, Dr Marlon Mensah who confirmed the case to reporters said an intensified exercise has begun to depopulate poultry farms in affected areas.



“After recording the positive bird flu case, we had to take immediate measures to contain the situation. So we quickly mobilised with the help of NADMO and our head office to do what is known as stamping out of the population”, Dr Mensah was quoted by the CNR as saying.



Some poultry farms in the Greater Accra, Volta and Central Regions have recorded such cases since the outbreak struck early this month.



Following the recent outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the prevalence of the disease has been confirmed.



A ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country, and strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country, has also been put in place.



In addition, the Ministry said it has intensified public awareness and sensitisation by Regional Coordinating Councils and District Assemblies, especially in the affected areas.