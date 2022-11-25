Ashanti Regional patrons at PFJ market complain of high cost of food products

Business News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some residents of Kumasi who went to Kumasi Jubilee Park with the expectation of getting affordable foodstuffs to buy have expressed disappointment as they described the prices as too high.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture brought its Planting for Food and Jobs pilot market to Kumasi metropolis on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Jubilee Park.



Aside from the late arrival of foodstuffs and the absence of some of the foodstuffs such as plantains, and cassava, which the patrons expressed disappointment about, they also described the prices at the PFJ market as too high.



Some of them who spoke to Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah said they would have been better off buying some of the foodstuffs in the open market instead of going to the Ministry's much-touted affordable commodities market.



The Regional Director of Agriculture, Rev John Manu, however, said patrons were exaggerating about the prices.



He noted that patrons complained about the cost of local rice carefully packaged selling at GH¢70.