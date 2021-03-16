Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Lakeside Village

Ashaley Botwe gets ultra-modern edifice

The ultramodern edifice by Lakeside Village

Ashaley Botwe, in the Adenta Municipality, Accra, will soon have its skyline beautiful by ultra-modern townhomes, called LAKESIDE VILLAGE. The location of this edifice is at Lakeside, Ashaley Botwe.



Lakeside Village is a five hundred (500) unites townhomes project which will be constructed within four years.



Currently, the developers, Net 36 Vista, have started with twenty-four (24) units which are available for sale.



Lakeside Village, is a gated community designed to offer a distinctive style of luxury for those seeking a private life away from the city. These townhomes are set over two (2) floors and all units are beautifully constructed with the right atmosphere for residents’ relaxation. It consists of three (3) bedroom ensuite, a large living room, a fully fitted kitchen with marble countertops, washrooms with European sanitary ware, tiled floors and a garage.



In addition, there is a swimming pool, a clubhouse, children’s playground, a gym, backup water and power supply, 24-hour security and well-equipped facility management for occupants.



The gated community is close to Lakeside Marina Park, New Nation School and Lakeside Police Station.



Lakeside Village is suitable for family residence and investment with guaranteed rent returns.