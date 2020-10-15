Press Releases of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: 787 Lottery

Asante Mampong teacher wins GHS 20,000 787- NLA cash prize

Gyasi Ernest wins GHS 20,000 787-NLA cash prize

After witnessing a whooping GHS 798,000 and GHS 242,000 jackpot break weeks now, 787-NLA has rewarded its 41st unique prize winner GHS 20,000 cash prize in the just ended draw last Saturday.



Gyasi Ernest upon 19 weeks’ participation emerged the unique prize winner in Week 41, Draw 46 last Saturday, October 10th 2020.



Joyous Ernest shared, he’s always wondered when he’ll equally emerge a winner and have a positive influence in his home. He said he had his eye fixed on the big jackpot value last Saturday although he took home the second prize.



Bottled with excitement, said he will invest his cash prize into a business to fetch him more cash to sustain the family for a lifetime.



He urged the public to jump on the moving train of *787#’s new jackpot value of GHS 302,000.



Also with Ernest, has been records of big *787# Jackpot breaks in Ghana of GHS 798,000, GHS 242,000, GHS 208,500, GHS 162,950, GHS 157,500, GHS 105,000 and GHS 70,000.



Ernest turns the 1st 787-NLA unique prize winner from Asante Mampong.



The Head of Customer Experience, Mr. Richard Akoto Bamfo announced the new jackpot value this Saturday already stands at GHS 302,000 for all above 18 years with registered mobile wallet in their respective names.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG Jackpot draw on Saturday. The new jackpot for this Saturday, October 17th 2020, already stands at GHS 302,000.



To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.

With *787#, every player can be a winner

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.