As a person of faith, I will not tax church proceeds - John Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has reassured the public that, if elected president again, he will not impose taxes on churches.



Mahama clarified that his decision is rooted in his personal faith and the understanding that taxing churches would have implications even on his own place of worship, Assemblies of God.



Speaking at Eastern Premier Hotel during a campaign rally, Mahama emphasized that he respects the law and acknowledges that it is explicit regarding the taxation of commercial activities carried out by churches.



However, he made it clear that any internal activities within the church, including offerings, would not be subjected to taxation.



"Taxing churches, I am a Christian, so I cannot tax churches because if I am supposed to do that, I will tax my own church, Assemblies, and I won't tax churches.



“The law says that if the church engages in commercial activities, you have to pay tax on the commercial activities. But for someone to give an offering or the internal activities within the church cannot be taxed. For that, as a person of faith, I can tell you I will not tax church proceeds," Mahama affirmed.



The former president's statement comes at a time when there have been debates about whether churches and other religious institutions should be subject to taxation.



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election.



He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election; however, he has been reelected as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party into the upcoming 2024 general elections.



He has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.



