Artisans Association of Ghana and KNAUF sign MoU

Knauf Ghana Limited, a global leader in gypsum production and related technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG) to promote skills building for artisans involved in building construction.



Under the partnership, members of AAG can take part in KNAUF training modules at subsidized rates and special training sessions organized for AAG member artisans outside Accra.



AAG is a social enterprise and a hub of skilled workers in the construction sector with the aim of enabling sustainable livelihoods for men, women and youth in the informal sector. With 28,000 members and at least 27,000 members in construction-related fields such as carpenters, painters and POP designers, the AAG is Ghana’s largest association of informal workers.



In February 2019, KNAUF inaugurated a training center in Accra, the Knauf Akademie, to educate local artisans, architects, distributors in the application of its products. Knauf manufactured products include plasterboard ceiling systems, demountable ceilings, partition systems, insulation products, among others.



The Knauf Akademie offers up to 400 training positions per year and has conducted over 1,000 trainings to date. In addition to theoretical training, huge value is placed on relaying practical knowledge and skills.



The partnership aims to see AAG and Knauf collaborate on achieving their shared goals.



The MOU was signed by Mr. Gideon Bidor, President, AAG, and Mr. Vincent Allard, Managing Director of KNAUF Ghana.



