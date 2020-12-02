Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Arla Foods Limited Ghana

Arla Foods unveils Deloris Frimpong Manso as brand ambassador for Dano Milk

TV and radio show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as “Delay,” has been unveiled by Arla Foods as brand ambassador for Dano Milk.



The unveiling ceremony came off in a brief ceremony at the company’s head office at the Free Zones enclave in Tema.



Managing Director of Arla Foods, Fatoumata Doro, revealed that Delay was chosen because she embodies the key attributes of Dano Milk, which is “inner strength.”



“Delay is a true definition of determination and grit, something we stand for. Her passion for excellence against all odds is exemplary and much in line with our values.



“Delay started out as a young presenter; her tenaciousness has made her a media mogul and a successful entrepreneur. Delay has been engaged in public speaking, often sharing her life experiences to encourage women and the youth to strive to excel in life.



"She also uses her life as an entrepreneur, and her various platforms to motivate the youth and women to believe in themselves and to strive to establish their own businesses. Having seen her work, her priorities, and ideals, we believe this partnership will get us closer to our consumers,” she stated.



In her address, Delay expressed her gratitude to Arla Foods for the opportunity to represent the Dano Milk brand. She said, “I deem it an honour to be chosen for such a big role and a huge brand. Dano Milk is enjoyed in all parts of Ghana and the world, and to lead in bringing nutrition to the homes of Ghanaians makes me truly happy.



“I believe this partnership and my role as Brand Ambassador will bring top-of-mind awareness to the Dano brand thereby making it a household name. I am poised to preach the “Dano Gospel” of inner strength and make this alliance mutually beneficial,” she added.



On his part, the Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Mr. Wilson Agbeko explained that “this is an important milestone in the history of Arla Foods.” He was optimistic that the partnership with Delay will serve as a launchpad to get the Dano Milk brand to the next level.

