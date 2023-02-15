Are you a pensioner? - Ofori-Atta claps back at Mensah Thompson for questioning him

Business News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, some members of Arise Ghana joined Pensioner Bondholder Forum to picket the Ministry of Finance.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, for the first time after eight days of picketing, publicly addressed the pensioners who want total exemption from the controversial domestic debt exchange programme.



While addressing the pensioners, Mr Ofori-Atta said he could not fathom why these pensioners throng the premises of the finance ministry after his outfit assured them of heeding their demand.



In the process of the meeting, a member of the pressure group, Mensah Thompson, questioned the finance minister on the trust of citizens in government, taking into consideration the debt exchange programme and the economic crisis at large.



The Minister, who seemed unhappy with the question asked whether he was a pensioner.



"Are you a pensioner?" the minister asked Mensah Thompson.



In the same vein, Convener of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, Dr Adu Annane Antwi, also made it clear that the member of the Arise Ghana group was not part of the Pensioner Bondholder Forum.



"Please sir, you are not part of us," he pointed out.



Over 80% of local bondholders have signed on to government’s domestic debt exchange programme.



Government’s three-day window for bondholders to complete tender processes of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) expired on Friday, February 10, 2023.







