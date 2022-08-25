Apple users in Ghana to pay more for apps soon

Business News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Ghanaians who use apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, among others will from next week pay more for in-app purchases.



App Store, in an announcement, urged Apple users to brace themselves up for the new pricing.



Meanwhile, the upward review of the prices for iOS applications will not only affect Ghanaian users but Turkish users of apple devices as well.



In Ghana, a new value-added tax of 12.5% and additional levies of 6% were put into consideration.



In the message from App Store sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "Starting next week, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Ghana and Turkey. In Ghana, these increases also consider a new value-added tax of 12.5% and additional levies of 6%."



"Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement has been updated to indicate that Apple collects and remits applicable taxes in Ghana," part of the message read.



It furthered that customers in Ghana and Turkey can change the price of their apps and in-app purchases including auto-renewable subscriptions at any time in App Store Connect.







