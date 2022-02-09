Apiatse: We'll pay $1m fine but didn't commit any breaches – Maxam

Business News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Maxam Ghana Limited, the company at the centre of the explosion that occurred at Appiatse, a town near Bogoso in the Western Region, which killed some 13 people and razed the entire community has accepted to pay the $1 million fine imposed on them by the government.



The company, however, said despite its willingness to pay the fine the breaches discovered by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources from its investigation were not the cause of the tragic road accident that caused the explosion.



Find below the full Maxam Company statement:



MAXAM EXPRESSES SYMPATHY WITH APPIATSE AND COMMITMENT TO GHANA.



Maxam, the company that manufactures the explosives that were being transported in a vehicle by a subcontractor, Arthaans Logistics, when the tragic explosion occurred at Appiatse, has had an unblemished record over more than thirty years of supplying explosives to the mining industry in Ghana and neighboring countries.



Maxam recognizes the importance of its product for the value that Ghana and other countries derive from their natural resources, notably gold, and will continue to work with the mining industry and subcontractors involved in the transportation and use of these explosives to ensure safe handling and use.



Maxam has been deeply saddened by the road accident and the loss of lives, injuries and extensive damage to property suffered by the Appiatse community. Our hearts go out to the community members.



Maxam has noted the findings made by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources from its review of the tragic road accident and its assessment of how to avoid a recurrence. The Ministry has determined that there were certain breaches by Maxam in its operations and has imposed a fine of US$1 million on the company.



None of these breaches were the cause of the tragic road accident and all of them relate to the transport carried out by Arthaans Logistics.



Based on a different interpretation of the applicable regulations, we believe that Maxam has not committed any of those breaches, however, to ensure the continuity of the business, to be able to supply our customers, to protect the employment of our workers and sub-contractors, Maxam has decided to pay the fine and will comply with the measures of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



Given our commitment to Ghana and its welfare, Maxam has agreed to the payment of additional Five Million United States Dollars or its cedi equivalent.



We are indeed saddened by the incident and we express our heartfelt sympathy to Ghana, particularly, members of the Appiatse community for the loss of lives, property and livelihoods.



Maxam will ensure it is in full compliance with the new regulatory measures announced by the Ministry and will continue to conduct its operations in accordance with the laws of Ghana and international best practices.



Maxam wishes to emphasize its sympathy with the Appiatse community.