Apiate explosion: Lands Minister has demonstrated sterling leadership – Samoa Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has been lauded for his sterling leadership in the wake of the Apiaste explosion.



According to a private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, the minister has demonstrated that young and vibrant persons can occupy public offices through diligence and hard work.



Speaking on Asaase Radio, Nii Samoa Addo said Samuel Abu Jinapor has shown remarkable and exemplary leadership in dealing with the Apiatse explosion.



“I believe that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has really impressed me. Honestly, I’ve known Jinapor for a while and I think that he has made a very strong case for why you should have young, dynamic persons in government.”



“…Because I haven’t come across any minister who has administratively been able to hold persons or companies who are violating the rules and regulations in their area and this act is one that sets a very good precedent,” he is quoted by Asaaseradio.com



"For the minister himself to administratively take that decision, I think he deserves a lot of commendation and he’ll be my minister for the year because it was such a bold and decisive decision without prejudice to the civil actions that could take place,” the private legal practitioner noted.



He however urged the Lands minister to ensure that the fine imposed on the company at the center of the explosion [MAXAM Ghana Limited] is used for good purpose.



“What I am begging of him [Samuel Abu Jinapor] is to ensure that the money is used for the purpose. That is always been our problem as Ghanaians. But with the US$5 million, we beg the parasites in our system not to come close to this money. Even if we don’t get anything right in this country, for this project let’s ensure we take the scares away from the people,” he appealed.



Following the explosion incident, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered US$5 million out of the total US$6 million fine imposed on MAXAM Ghana Limited to be paid into the coffers of the Apiate Support Fund.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor subsequently announced the imposition of a US$1 million administrative fine and an additional US$5 against MAXAM.



This was after a committee of inquiry found MAXAM guilty of breaches in the incident of January 20, 2022, in which the transportation of some mining explosives from MAXAM’s plant at Iduapriem to Chirano Gold Mines resulted in a blast at Apiate in the Western Region.



In a release dated Thursday, January 10, 2022, the lands minister said the President has ordered the US$5 million fine to be paid into the account of a fund set up to support the victims of the accident which led to 13 deaths.