Apiate Support Fund receives GH¢20,000 contribution from Lands Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has donated an amount of GH¢20,000 to the Apiate Support Fund.



The move is to complement government’s efforts aimed at rebuilding the now ravaged community as well as provide relief for affected persons.



Making the presentation to Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, Dr. Joyce Aryee, the lands minister commended individuals and organisations that have thus far made contributions.



He also lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading the charge and called on Ghanaians to make contributions towards the Apiate Support Fund.



"I must also commend the committee for their excellent national service to the nation. They've done a good job so far," Abu Jinapor said.



Chairperson of the Apiatse Support Fund Committee, Dr Joyce Aryee in her remarks commended the lands minister for demonstrating exemplary leadership in the wake of the incident.



She also disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who made a GH¢100,000 pledge has since redeemed it, stressing that, "the money has hit our account and we are grateful"



She assured journalists and citizens that contributions made towards the fund will be thoroughly used and disbursed for its intended purpose through transparency and openness hence no dubious activity will take place.



“This will be done as transparently as possible to cross out any questions and cynicism,” Dr Joyce Aryee assured.



The Chairperson also encouraged the media to propagate the gospel of the contributions to enable benevolent individuals and organisations to contribute towards the fund and more importantly help rebuild the Apiate community.



Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has also presented a cheque of GH¢50,000 to support the cause of the fund.