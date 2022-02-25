Any government that goes to IMF has failed – Ken Agyapong talks economics

Business News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has reiterated his support for the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy) even as government struggles to have it passed in Parliament.



He has also backed the government’s position as announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, that Ghana will not go to the International Monetary Fund, IMF. A sign that the government will pursue all means possible to pass the E-Levy.



Agyapong insisted in an interview with Accra-based Asaase radio that any government that went to the IMF had failed and the NPP government will not do so because it hasn’t failed.



“Any government that goes to IMF has failed and we have not failed. For the good works that we have done in this country.



“You should applaud Ken Ofori-Atta. He is not well but still… Yesterday I heard them in Wa, all in the name of the country,” he added.



The reference to Wa is of a government Town Hall meeting on the E-Levy where the Finance and Information Ministers are joined by their colleague regional ministers and an MP to answer public concern around the controversial levy.



The E-Levy is the main revenue generation tool by the government in the 2022 budget and economic policy statement of government.



Despite the budget having been passed, the E-Levy Bill has failed to be passed because of issues around failure of NPP MPs to raise their full numbers in the current near-equal Parliament.



The last time Ghana went to the IMF was under the erstwhile Mahama government, that programme was inherited by the Akufo-Ado government who saw to its conclusion and eventual exit.