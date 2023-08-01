Anomabo Fisheries College: Enrolment of students to begin end of year – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The first batch of students to be enrolled into the Anomabo Fisheries College is expected to take place at the end of this year 2023, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has announced.



This follows the completion of civil works on the Phase 1 of the Anomabo Fisheries College project by government.



Presenting the midyear budget review to Parliament on Monday, 31 July 2023, the Finance Minister revealed that 37 out of a target of 50 premix automated vending machines were installed in various landing beaches at Elmina, Chorkor and Nungua among others as part of efforts to prevent diversion and hoarding of premix fuel which results in acute shortages.



Also, 37 out of a target of 50 premix automated vending machines were installed in various landing beaches at Elmina, Chorkor and Nungua among others.



He further disclosed that the government will install the remaining 13 automated vending machines by end of 2023 at various landing beaches across the country.



Meanwhile, government has also piloted the use of electronic monitoring systems on trawlers to help check illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices.