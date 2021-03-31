Announcing our digital solutions, services for Africa: Launch of the AIDEC Digital Solutions &Excellence Center

Press Releases of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd

1.AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd, a subsidiary of AIDEC Holdings Ltd, launches the AIDEC Digital Solutions and Excellence Center.



2.The Center is to drive Digital Transformation across Africa.



3.The Center will offer technology consulting and capacity building services to clients in the private, public and third sectors.



The new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers great opportunities for intra-African trade to prosper: 1.3 billion people can be served and over US$3 trillion market can be tapped.



The CEO of AIDEC Holdings Ltd, Mr. Ambrose Yennah, believes that digital technologies will play a major role in driving business growth and success on the Continent in the coming decade. He expects digitalization to facilitate the flow of goods, ideas and capital, and bolster innovation in the public and private sectors of Africa.



However, governments and business leaders face the challenge of crafting and executing clear strategies to harness the benefits of digitalisation.

The center will help organisations innovate, strategize and execute their frontline and backbone technology plans. The center will help drive digital transformation across the African Continent. The Team at AIDEC will work passionately to maximise our clients’ DiGiTaL-eDGe™ in Africa.



“We will help them (clients) wire their organisations for the future. We will work with clients in the health, banking and finance, energy, education, retail and agric sectors to drive growth, efficiency and innovation using technology that works for people, profit and the planet!



Our sensitivity to the environment means that we will work with clients to explore green technologies to power clean and sustainable development on the Continent. The Team at AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd is excited to unveil its new baby to the public. We look forward to fostering prosperous partnerships across Africa to bridge digital skills gaps and offer high quality technology consulting services,” Mr. Yennah said.



Prof. Robert Yennah, Chairman of the AIDEC Board of Directors dared individuals to seek to become Digital Citizens, by acquiring the relevant knowledge and skills to confidently, positively and effectively use digital technologies to communicate with others, participate in society, create and consume digital content.



“Companies today are rushing to become more digital, so as to avoid being outmoded or folding up, because going digital is the new normal for doing business and engaging with customers, improving customer care and business outcomes.



Finally, going digital is a Technological and Organisational process that allows an enterprise to be agile and fast. The digital mind-set of a company enables it to use data to make better and faster decisions in order to grow, blossom and be more profitable,” Prof. Yennah added.



















