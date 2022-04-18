Ankasa park needs urgent investment - Manager

Business News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ankasa tropical forest in the Western Region endowed with fascinating ecotourism sites, animal and plant species exclusive to the area, needs urgent investment, Richard Amanfo, Park Manager has said.



Gazzeted in 1976, the about 509 square kilometres park is one of the remaining evergreen tropical high forest in the sub-region enriched with more than 800 plant species per hector.



It has more than 263 bird species, 639 butterflies, eight primates, 23 large and 43 small mammals.



Mr Richard Amanfo, the Park Manager, told the Ghana News Agency that the park had highest biodiversity index worldwide and when developed as a tourist site could be a cash-cow for the country.



Developing the park and others, he said, would position Ghana as the preferred ecotourism destination just as it was boosting the economies of countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Rwanda, and Zambia.



In 2020, ecotourism contributed about US$4.2 billion to the Kenyan economy while the sector contributed 1.2 billion to Ghana’s economy.



A study by Damnyag et al., 2016, estimated that the tree stock at Ankasa was valued at about $ 19.1 million, representing 64.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) worth $379.5 million.



It also revealed that conserving the Ankasa until 2042 could provide global public good of emission reduction level of 31.6 million tCO2e to the minimum at a direct on-site maximum total opportunity cost of $761 million to the country.



Mr Amanfo said when the park was developed and maintained, it could absorb carbon dioxide emissions.



“This can be monetised by the government as part of its resolve to tap into the carbon market under the Article (6.4) of the Climate Paris Agreement,” he said.



He said: “It is the only part in the whole world that one can find so many species within a kilometre square. There are species like Ankasensis, an ornamental plant that is not found anywhere globally but in Ghana.”



Mr Amanfo said resources there could be used to develop canopy walkway, zip lines, guest houses and exploration base.



“I am sure many people during holidays will like to visit and know Baboon Cathedral, watch species of migratory birds, hike, and cool off at the riverside,” he said.



The Park Manager stated that developing the park to ecotourism would ensure sustainable management of the natural environment and its resources in line with Goal 15 of the Sustainable Development Goals and also the climate pact.



Ankasa park, he said, had been identified and confirmed as one of the two Key Biodiversity Areas, and among the most important places in the world for species and their habitats.



Apart from lack of investment, Mr Amanfo said, illegal killing of wildlife, low staff strength, infrastructure and logistics were the topmost challenges they were facing.



He said the forest reserve with its land size, required about 70 staff but currently it had staff strength of 43.



“Although, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission recently posted some personnel to the facility, but they are not enough. The Commission also provides funding and other logistics but it is limited,” he said.



He said there were some critical road network and bridges that needed to be built to secure access to the north of the Park.



Mr Amanfo appealed to philanthropic organisations to help complete the Range Camp accommodation project for the staff.