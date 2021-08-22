Angela Kyeramaten-Jimoh joins Bank of Ghana Board

Business News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh has been sworn in by President Akufo-Addo as a member of the Governing Board of the Bank of Ghana.



The swearing-in was hosted at the Jubilee House by the president on Friday 20th August 2021, where the President charged the board to use their diverse experience and skills to support the agenda of the bank and help formulate policies necessary for the achievement of its objectives.



Angela, who is an international business leader with local and international stints is currently the Executive Director/Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa where she is responsible for the organization’s business and strategy across 35 countries in Africa. She is the first woman and first African to occupy this position.



Since joining IBM Ghana in 2011, she has worked across various business units in East and West Africa. Angela was also IBM’s strategy leader for Central, East and West Africa and in 2015 became the first female Country General Manager for IBM Ghana, a role that made her the first female country manager in Africa and saw her broker some of the largest deals in East and West Africa. Angela held a global role for IBM as the Chief of Staff to the SVP of Global Markets in IBM’s headquarters in the United States of America.



Prior to joining IBM, she worked for UBS Investment Bank and ABN AMRO Bank in the UK. Angela also worked for GL Trade, a leading software company as their Marketing Executive for London and Northern Europe. In Ghana, she later became Head of Consumer Banking for GT Bank Ghana and also headed Prestige Banking for UBA Bank Ghana.



She is a recipient of the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Award, African Achievers Awards for Excellence in Business and is also ranked as one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media.



She has served on many boards including Allianz Insurance Ltd, Bayport Savings and Loans PLC, US Africa Business Center (US Chamber of Commerce), AMCHAM Ghana, Impact Investing Ghana Ltd, Student Loans Trust Fund and many more.



Angela is a proud mother to two boys, an Alumna of the Harvard Business School and a product of Wesley Girls High School and Achimota College.



The Bank of Ghana board will be chaired by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and has Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Elsie Addo Awadzi, Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Professor Eric Osei Assibey, Comfort Ocran, Dr Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, and Dr Regina Adutwum as members.