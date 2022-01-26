Amewu inaugurates new Railway Development Board

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu has inaugurated the newly-constituted board for the Ghana Railway Company Limited.



The new board is expected to help in reviving the institution by giving it renewed policy direction and drive.



Mr Amewu charged the new board to work diligently towards reaffirming the trust and confidence reposed in them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The Minister expressed hope that by the end of the tenure of the Board, Ghana’s railway infrastructure for passengers and freight which the President is committed to revamping and modernizing before the end of his term in office shall be achieved to a very large extent through the hard work, teamwork, and dedication of the board.



Some members of the 11-member Board are as follows: Mr. Daniel Kwame Adzogble (Chairperson), Togbe Adzimah V (Member), Dr. Daniel Kpabitey Ekow Azu (Member), Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV (Member), Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII (Member), Dr. Nuworza Kugbey (Member), Mr. Joseph Appiah Boateng.