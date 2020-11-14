Press Releases of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Amansie Young Professionals Group

Amansie Young Professionals Group (COAYPG) commiserate with the Rawlings family

Late President Jerry John Rawlings

Members of the Congress of Amansie Young Professionals Group (COAYPG) has extended warmest condolences to the wife and the family of His excellency Jerry John Rawlings and the nation in general for the shocking news of the demise of former president Rawlings after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.



Speaking on behalf of COAYPG, the director of communications, Lawyer Elvis Ampadu said the respected former president is known and has been known for his crusade against corruption, having carved a niche for himself even after leaving office as an anti-corruption crusader.



The former President now late has been seen on numerous platforms across the globe, advocating against corruption in governments.



Former President Rawlings was the 1st president of the fourth republic of Ghana and ruled Ghana for almost 19years.



He will be missed for his boldness and courage. The congress of Amansie Young Professionals Group (COAYPG) in this hard times stand firmly with the Rawlings family, the President of Ghana, his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ruling party, Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress party and all stakeholders who believe in Ghanas unity, peace and stability.













